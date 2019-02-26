Hales Corners man on the run, accused of threatening officer: ‘He’s gonna kill me or I’m gonna kill him’

HALES CORNERS — An arrest warrant has been issued for Rickey Velez of Hales Corners, who is charged with threatening a law enforcement officer after an exchange that happened at a grocery store.

According to the criminal complaint, a Hales Corners officer was dispatched to the Sendik’s Fresh2Go store near Highway 100 and Edgerton Ave. on Monday, Feb. 11 to investigate a report of a subject with a weapon. The caller, who identified himself as “Robert Martinez” said he “observed a Hispanic male, with a camo jacket, drop a black firearm in the parking lot before entering the store.”

When the officer arrived on the scene, he went into the store and talked with a clerk who said the “suspect kept putting items on the cash register.” The officer recognized the suspect as Velez. The complaint says “Velez stated that he knew he was not supposed to have any weapons, and that he did not have any weapons on him.” When the officer asked about a report that someone had dropped a weapon in the parking lot, Velez stated “I haven’t carried a gun since 1999…I haven’t killed someone since 1999. Velez continued to deny having a gun and said ‘if I had a gun, I wouldn’t use it on you. I would use it on the person that tased me. I already told him when I see him, it’s gonna be me or him. He’s gonna kill me or I’m gonna kill him.'” The complaint says the officer Velez was referring to was a Hales Corners detective. In the end, the officer “did not locate a weapon on Velez or within the store.”

Later, the complaint indicates the detective received notice of Velez making the threatening statements. He “reviewed the surveillance footage from Sendik’s and the 911 call and determined that Velez was in fact the one that called 911, and gave a description of himself. Sendik’s surveillance footage, and audio, confirm that Velez is the one that called 911.” The complaint says the detective “did not consent to Velez’s threats and believes that due to Velez’s comments that their next contact will result in a violent physical altercation.”

“…you’re the one that tased me too. I’ve been dying to beat your (expletive)!! Dying!” According to the criminal complaint, the detective had previously had contact with Velez on Jan. 13. In that interaction, the complaint says that Velez told the detective “the next time we see each other, my life ain’t going to be in danger. In response to (the detective) asking if Velez was making threats, Velez stated that ‘No, I’m saying my life ain’t the one that not going to be the one in danger. You almost got me killed.’ Velez then said to (the detective) that ‘you’re the one that tased me too. I’ve been dying to beat your (expletive)!! Dying!'”

Again, Velez remains on the run. Once taken into custody, Velez faces up to six years in prison and $10,000 in fines if convicted on this charge.