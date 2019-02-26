Jen’s Sweet Treats raises $21,599 for the family of fallen Officer Matthew Rittner

CUDAHY — The owner of a Cudahy bakery made good on a pledge on Tuesday, Feb. 26 — a pledge to the family of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner.

Jen Clark, owner of Jen’s Sweet Treats, held a fundraiser for the family two weeks ago — and on Tuesday presented to the Milwaukee Police Department a donation of $21,599 for the Rittner family.

Clark had taken more than $10,000 in pre-orders for the fundraiser on Feb. 12. By early afternoon that date, she was completely sold out of any bakery she could have sold to raise more money.

Officer Rittner, 35, was fatally shot while serving a warrant near 12th and Manitoba on Wednesday morning. The 17-year police veteran was shot as members of Milwaukee’s Tactical Enforcement Unit served the warrant on someone suspected of illegally selling firearms and drugs. Investigators said a 26-year-old suspect fired several rounds. He was later arrested.

Jen’s Sweet Treats is located on Packard Avenue near Layton Avenue in Cudahy.