Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes tries ice fishing for the 1st time🎣

MILWAUKEE — Ice fishing is a popular winter activity for many Wisconsinites. On Tuesday, Feb. 26 Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes had his first go at it.

Sharing a photo on Twitter, Barnes is seen sitting alongside fisherman and State Representative Nick Milroy, holding a pole and line into a drilled hole on the ice.

Dressed accordingly for the chilly weather, Barnes wore a full snowsuit, boots, hat and mittens.

Giving a shout out to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Barnes said not to worry — he picked up his first-time buyer license before heading out on the ice.

My inaugural ice fishing experience this morning with @NickMilroy! And don’t worry @WDNR – I have my first time buyer license. pic.twitter.com/5DIqm5G3ER — Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes (@LGMandelaBarnes) February 26, 2019

Gov. Tony Evers responded to the tweet saying, “Stay warm out there! Can’t wait to hear all about your fishing adventure.”

Stay warm out there! Can't wait to hear all about your fishing adventure. 🎣 https://t.co/0M7TlEztbj — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) February 26, 2019

Now we’re left wondering, did he catch anything?