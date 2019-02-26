Man accused of sexually assaulting special needs girl.

MABLETON, Ga. — A man is behind bars after he allegedly sexually assaulted a special needs girl at his Mableton, Georgia home.

William Turner, 50, was arrested on February 20 and is charged with sexual battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and obscene material.

The incident allegedly took place on January 18.

According to a police report, the girl was dropped off by an Uber driver in front of the H.A.V.E.N. Academy. After noticing puppies in Turner’s yard, she went over to play with them.

Turner then invited the girl into his home. Once inside, Turner allegedly showed her pornography, touched her thigh and kissed her cheek.

A Cobb County school district spokesperson released this statement regarding the incident:

“We are aware of a student who was dropped off by Uber in the community near Haven. The student did not enter our building until after we had notified her parents and authorities that she had not arrived at school. We are supporting the student through this difficult time and in accordance with our policy, immediately informed Crimes Against Children and the Cobb County Police Department.”