LIVE: Rollover crash on eastbound I-94 at Highway 67
Winter weather advisory for most of SE Wisconsin beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday

Man hit, killed by plow driver in Oconto

Posted 6:32 pm, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 06:35PM, February 26, 2019

OCONTO — A man was struck and killed by a snow plow driver in Oconto on Tuesday, Feb. 26 — a report from WLUK confirms.

WLUK says Oconto Mayor Lloyd Heier confirmed the death.

The man was reportedly hit while walking on Pecor Street, located behind the Oconto Fire Department.

Heier said the public works employee was driving the plow back to a shed at the end of their shift when the incident happened.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.