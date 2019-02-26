Man hit, killed by plow driver in Oconto

OCONTO — A man was struck and killed by a snow plow driver in Oconto on Tuesday, Feb. 26 — a report from WLUK confirms.

WLUK says Oconto Mayor Lloyd Heier confirmed the death.

The man was reportedly hit while walking on Pecor Street, located behind the Oconto Fire Department.

Heier said the public works employee was driving the plow back to a shed at the end of their shift when the incident happened.

