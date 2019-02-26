Meet the new Gerber Spokesbaby, Kairi from Hickory, North Carolina

NEW YORK — Gerber announced on Tuesday, Feb. 26 its 2019 Gerber Spokesbaby! She is Baby Kairi from Hickory, North Carolina.

A Gerber news release indicates Kairi was chosen from 544,000 entries on Instagram. As the face of Gerber for the year, Kairi will be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and her family will receive $50,000. CLICK HERE to learn much more about Kairi.

Launched in 2010, Gerber’s Photo Search was inspired by the countless photos received over the years of parents who see their little ones in Gerber’s iconic baby logo, which features the original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook.

Gerber is planning to launch Photo Search globally ahead of its 10th anniversary to continue celebrating babies from all communities.