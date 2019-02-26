‘Our soap is vegan:’ Cream City Soap Company creates aromatherapy products

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- For more than two decades, Cream City Soap Company has been creating aromatherapy products in Milwaukee. More recently the company moved its shop to Wauwatosa. There's where Kasey spent the morning, soaking up the suds.

About Cream City Soap Company (website)

Our Ingredients

Our Soap: Our soap is vegan! We use olive, coconut and soybean oils to make our soap from scratch. Your skin will feel soft and healthy, never dried out. Scents: Our products are scented with expensive essential oils. Essential oils are the compounds inside a plant's cells that give the plant its scent. Tons of plant matter are collected by large distilleries and the oils are then extracted. Some essential oils are light and act almost like an alcohol, and evaporate very quickly into the air. Some are dark, almost black, and are thick and sticky like a resin. These do not evaporate quickly.

Artificial fragrances are never used in our products. Colors: Only natural colors are used, such as flower buds, ground spices and herbs, earth pigments and coca powder. Artificial colors are never used in our products. Preservatives: The use of preservatives is avoided if possible. That is why many items are sold in a dry form. However, if a product contains water, or could acquire water into during normal use, preservatives must be used. Brain Perry from Microbiology Today writes, "Organisms commonly isolated from poorly preserved water-based products include Klebsiella, Enterobacter, Staphylococcus and Bacillus species, Pseudomonas, including P. aeruginosa, Burkholderia cepacia, Penicillium and Candida albicans." Those are no fun.

