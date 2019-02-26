Pickup truck fully encased in ice spotted in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. — It may be a few days, or even weeks, before a truck fully thaws out after being encased in ice.

Adam Hatfield and Melissa Reese shared the chilly photos with FOX6 News on Tuesday, Feb. 26. They show a pickup truck parked on the side of the road frozen solid Monday night in La Crosse.

Icicles formed along the bottom of the truck, on the wheel wells, and side mirrors.

The truck appears to be stuck completely in the ice and with more snow on the way, we don’t think the driver will be headed anywhere anytime soon.