Winter weather advisory for most of SE Wisconsin beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday

Pickup truck fully encased in ice spotted in La Crosse

Posted 3:39 pm, February 26, 2019, by

LA CROSSE, Wis. — It may be a few days, or even weeks, before a truck fully thaws out after being encased in ice.

Adam Hatfield and Melissa Reese shared the chilly photos with FOX6 News on Tuesday, Feb. 26. They show a pickup truck parked on the side of the road frozen solid Monday night in La Crosse.

Icicles formed along the bottom of the truck, on the wheel wells, and side mirrors.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline

The truck appears to be stuck completely in the ice and with more snow on the way, we don’t think the driver will be headed anywhere anytime soon.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.