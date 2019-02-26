× Police remove approximately 20 syringes from room at Polynesian in Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS — Police confirmed “approximately 20 syringes with attached needles” were found at the Polynesian Water Park Resort in Wisconsin Dells.

It happened Monday, Feb. 25. Officers responded for a drug paraphernalia complaint.

Police said guests located the syringes in a wall space located behind a toilet paper fixture in their room. The syringes appeared to have been used, police said.

They were safely removed by police, and hotel staff members were instructed to inspect all other rooms.

Police said it’s unclear how long the needles had been there, or who deposited them.

An investigation is ongoing.