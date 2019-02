× Police seek suspect after robbery at Benji’s Deli in Shorewood

SHOREWOOD — Shorewood police are seeking a suspect after a robbery at Benji’s Deli on Oakland Avenue near Olive Street.

It happened shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect approached an employee at the close of business demanding money– implying he had a gun.

The suspect fled the scene in a white vehicle that was waiting in the parking lot.

The male suspect was wearing dark clothing and a blue full face winter ski mask.

No one was hurt.