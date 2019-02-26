Recognize them? Menomonee Falls police look to ID Woodman’s retail theft suspects

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people accused of stealing from Woodman’s Food Market. The theft happened on Sunday, Feb. 17.

According to police, around 8:50 p.m. a man and a woman stole $99.78 worth of grocery items. The suspects then fled in a white, 2004 Acura MDX, bearing WI registration 113WWH.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.