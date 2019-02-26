× ‘Refreshing and light:’ Lakefront Brewery unveils New Grist Gose-style — another gluten-free beer

MILWAUKEE — Summer is on the horizon and with that comes cravings for an ice cold beer. Lakefront Brewery has crafted a new, gluten-free beer with a lime and sea salt taste some testers mistook for a margarita.

“It’s tart, without being super sour. It’s also refreshing and light,” says Lakefront Brewery Brand Manager, Michael Stodola. “In blind taste testing, a handful of folks thought it was a margarita.”

According to a news release from the brewery, New Grist Gose-style serves up a punch of lime and sea salt with no gluten-free aftertaste. The new beer is 5.1 ABV and is crafted using rice, sorghum, lime and sea salt. It features Zeus and Willamette hops with an IBU rating of 15. Gose-style serves up a punch of lime and sea salt with no gluten-free aftertaste.

Lakefront says they are the first brewery who crafted the very first ‘New Grist’ gluten-free beer-granted label approval in the United States.

The New Grist Gose-style is set to be released on April 15.