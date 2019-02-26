‘Scary situation:’ Arrest made after homeowners approached by suspicious individuals who ‘ran out of gas’

Winter weather advisory for most of SE Wisconsin beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday

WALWORTH COUNTY — Officials with the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Feb. 25 shared information on a case they called a great example of “see something, say something” in action.

A citizen took to Facebook, writing that two individuals approached her home in the middle of the night — telling her and her husband that they ran out of gas and were stuck in their driveway. They offered to call someone for the stranded individuals, and told them where they could go for gas. The suspicious individuals eventually left, “so obviously they had gas and were not stuck in the driveway,” the resident wrote.

Sheriff’s officials said the post was sent into them by a concerned citizen, and shared by many in the area. They said two suspects were identified, and one was at the Walworth County Jail on numerous charges. Deputies located both suspects in the Tibbetts area after they received a call about suspicious individuals.

They said, “If you see something that just doesn’t look right, please give us a call so we can look into it.”

