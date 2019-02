MILWAUKEE COUNTY — The shovels came back out on Tuesday, Feb. 26 as snow fell once again across southeast Wisconsin. The FOX6 Weather Experts said 2-4 inches was expected in most areas.

Roads were covered with snow and slippery during the evening rush, and plow drivers were trying to keep up.

FOX6 News caught up with Dennis Byrum, who said while he loves Wisconsin, he’s done with the snow.

“I think it’s pretty lousy,” said Byrum. “It came so late. It first started really in the middle of January, and here we are in February, first of March and it’s still coming on.”

At Jet’s Pizza, orders were coming in hot, with people opting not to head out in the elements for dinner.

“It makes delivery times a lot slower for sure,” said Aaron Broadnax. “It’s gotten busier and busier as the snow started earlier. It’s not that slow, and then we’ve had deliveries racking up. We’ve had to send some in-store workers out on deliveries.”

Drivers were taking it easy as they worked to get the hand-crafted pizza to its destination safely.

“Most of the time you can’t even go the speed limit, especially on side streets where the plows can’t get to all the time, so it takes a lot longer to get to areas out of the way. Gets pretty busy and they rack up pretty fast,” said Broadnax.

Milwaukee County sheriff’s officials asked that drivers slow down and expect delays:

Remember that excessive speed and following too close contribute to crashes in winter weather. Reduce your speed to match road conditions. Double or even triple your following distance: instead of keeping two car lengths between you and the car in front of you, maintain a following distance of four or even six car lengths.

