The finalists revealed: FOX6 and Toyota Salute to Veterans 2019 RAV4 Giveaway

Posted 3:04 pm, February 26, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Military personnel and their families give so much — their time, their energy, sometimes even their lives. FOX6 and Toyota teamed up to salute our veterans and their families with a special contest just for them – the chance to win a 2019 Toyota RAV4! One lucky grand prize winner will receive a Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD SUV with loads of standard features. Toyota will even cover the sales tax, license and title fees. This incredible package is valued at approximately $36,700!

Congratulations to the six (6) finalists who were selected from the more than 335 nominations submitted. They are:

  • Kristen Ekiss
  • Norman Gillette
  • Lauri Hrovatin
  • Jowauna Owens
  • Travis Peterson
  • Larry Sanders

We’ll feature each of the six (6) finalists and determine the grand prize winner on FOX6 News at 4 live from the Greater Milwaukee International Car & Truck Show on Wednesday, Feb. 27. The grand prize winner will be the happy owner of a beautiful, shiny, brand new 2019 Toyota RAV4!

Thanks to everyone who nominated a veteran or veteran’s family for the FOX6 and Toyota Salute to Veterans 2019 RAV4 Giveaway.

And to all the veterans and their families — THANK YOU for your service and sacrifice.

