SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — As more snow moved into southeast Wisconsin Tuesday, Feb. 26, the FOX6 Weather Experts said 2-4 inches was possible, with the highest amounts to the north — in spots like Sheboygan County.

Officials with the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 24 asked that drivers please slow down and move over when you see emergency lights, after two squads were struck in separate incidents. The first incident happened on I-43 near County Road FF. The second incident happened near County Line Road and Union Road.

Sheriff’s officials noted thankfully, the deputies in both incidents were not hurt.

“One car got hit from the rear end, spun around, then got hit from the front end, and then the other one got rear ended,” said Mike Humphrey, tow truck driver/mechanic with Depot Auto Service and Towing.

Humphrey responded to help the deputies and tow the vehicles.

“This one has a busted front wheel and is missing a door,” said Humphrey. “It puts it into perspective of what could happen when you’re standing on the side of the road when you’re working on a car or helping somebody get them home. You think, ‘I hope I make it home.'”

Humphrey said this winter has been among the worse when it comes to crashes.

“Very hectic when it snows out like this,” said Humphrey.

Some auto body shops became so backed up, it would take at least 6 weeks for vehicles to be repaired.

“Duct tape them up for the time being,” said Humphrey.

Officials with the Sheboygan Department of Public Works prepared for another long day working to make the roads as safe as possible. Still, they said people were driving too fast for conditions or too close to plows.

“We ask that you slow down, lower your rate of speed, give our operators and drivers enough space,” said Jason Blasiola.

He said drivers were spread thin covering shifts, working to clean up after another storm.

“The back to back gets tiring. Lack of sleep. We try to limit the shifts so they can go home and get some sleep and be safe,” said Blasiola.