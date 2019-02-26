× Woman shocked to find snake in her dryer while doing laundry

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — A Florida woman received quite the scare over the weekend while doing her laundry.

Amanda Wise posted on Facebook about an experience she had Sunday morning in Safety Harbor. She was grabbing some laundry from the dryer, when she spotted a snake!

She says she’s terrified of snakes and never ran away so fast in her life.

She says her husband was able to get the snake out of the dryer and safely outside.

Wise says she never would have imagined finding a snake in her dryer.

The couple has security cameras in the house, which even captured Wise running away from the garage.