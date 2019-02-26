× Wu-Tang Clan stops at Riverside Theater in August as part of 25th anniversary celebration

MILWAUKEE — Wu-Tang Clan is coming to Milwaukee!

Fresh off the Sundance premiere of their upcoming Showtime documentary Wu-Tang: Clan Of Mics & Men, the Wu-Tang Clan announced dates in North America including a stop at the Riverside Theater on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

According to a news release from Pabst/Riverside officials, 25 years ago, the Wu-Tang Clan changed hip-hop music forever. Bursting onto the music scene with the release of “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers),” the group quickly became recognized for its innovative beats and clever lyrics, as well as the diverse personalities and talents that make up its nine member hip-hop group.

The Wu-Tang Clan has released seven gold and platinum studio albums with worldwide sales of more than 40 million albums.

The release of their debut album in 1993 songs like “C.R.E.A.M” and “Protect Ya Neck” introduced hip-hop pioneer, The RZA, as a groundbreaking hip-hop craftsman.

The Wu-Tang Clan kicked off their 25th anniversary on Good Morning America, performing Protect Ya Neck. Nov. 9, the day of the anniversary, was declared “Wu-Tang Clan Day” in Staten Island, a testament to their influence in New York.