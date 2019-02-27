5 years in prison for Milwaukee man charged in October 2016 crash that killed his passenger

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A Milwaukee man charged in a crash that killed his passenger in Menomonee Falls on Oct. 12, 2016 has been sentenced to prison.

Quentin Hazelwood, 33, on Wednesday, Feb. 27 pleaded no contest to one count of second degree recklessly endangering safety — an amended charge. Two other charges were dismissed but read into the court record.

Hazelwood was then sentenced to serve five years in prison and five years extended supervision, with credit for 190 days time served. A restitution hearing was scheduled for March 7 in this case, which was filed the day after the crash in October of 2016.

He originally faced charges including homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, homicide by vehicle, use of a controlled substance, possession of THC and knowingly operating while revoked.

In a separate case filed in December of 2016, Hazelwood on Wednesday pleaded no contest to one count of felony bail jumping. The sentence was withheld, and he was sentenced to serve probation for two years — consecutive to the above sentence.

As a result of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed not to charge an additional bail jumping count in connection with a case filed in September of 2017. He was charged with one count of felony bail jumping and one count of operating while revoked. Those counts were dismissed by prosecutors in December of 2018.

Two counts of felony bail jumping filed in August of 2018 were also dismissed but read into the court record on Wednesday when Hazelwood reached the plea deal.

According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 12, 2016, Hazelwood stopped his vehicle in the center lane of I-41 and put the vehicle in reverse when it was hit from behind by another vehicle.

Hazelwood’s passenger was taken by Flight for Life to the hospital, where he later died.

Hazelwood told police he saw a bike in the center lane when he slammed on his brakes to stop.

In addition to the one person killed, three other people were hurt.