‘Covered porch with heaters:’ Enjoy a barbecue unlike any other at Hotel Madrid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- This party may be outside -- but there will be plenty of beverages and bites to keep you warm. For the second year in a row, Hotel Madrid is throwing a winter cookout.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Madrid Winter Cookout (website)

Come on out for a barbecue unlike any other under the covered porch with heaters, fires, and cocktails to keep you warm. Chat with the chefs in the newly constructed outdoor kitchen and learn some secrets and tips from culinary masterminds Jeff Badders, Mitch Coihon, Juneil Cabreza, and Beverage gurus Ryan DeRosa and Jon Revord. All tickets include one hour of all you can eat platters of meats, veggies, and sides. General Tickets - $25

VIP Ticket - $45

Please enable Javascript to watch this video