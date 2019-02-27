MILWAUKEE -- Escape the winter weather this weekend by heading to the Turner Hall Tiki Takedown. Sara Peronto from the Pabst Theater Group and William Gardiner a bartender with Bittercube Bar & Bizzaar joins FOX6 WakeUp with details on the competition.

About Tiki Takedown (website)

The Pabst Theater Group, Milwaukee Record & Cutwater Spirits invite Wisconsinites to take a break from the polar vortex with the Turner Hall Tiki Takedown, a tiki drink competition that offers tropical drinks and sunshine inspired music on Sunday, March 3. Local establishments will showcase their craft cocktail skills and create original tiki drinks for guests to sample and vote for their favorite. One lucky establishment will win the coveted Tiki Takedown trophy and bragging rights for the best tiki drink!

The event will feature live music from local Milwaukee bands Cabin Essence & L’Resorts and DJ sets by Andy Noble.

