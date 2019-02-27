‘It’s a little different:’ Packers’ Matt LaFleur in the spotlight at NFL Scouting Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — After not making the playoffs the past two seasons, the Green Bay Packers seek an infusion of talent during the off-season — starting with the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. FOX6’s Tim Van Vooren found out what’s on the team’s wish list.

The Packers have two first-round draft choices.

“We always want, obviously you are looking for skill sets within each position, but really tough players that are really smart and really love to compete,” said Matt LaFleur, head coach.

“For me, this is the first time I get to kind of put my hands on these players and talk to them for the first time. Obviously our scouts have done that quite a bit through the fall and the spring,” said Brian Gutekunst, GM.

“Well, there’s a lot of things I’d like to add, but I think that’s every team,” said LaFleur.

After 6 weeks as head coach, LaFleur said Wednesday, Feb. 27 the biggest takeaway had been “all the media coverage.”

“It’s a pretty big deal. It’s something that I am getting used to more and more each and every day,” said LaFleur.

Every team is represented at the NFL Scouting Combine, and all but the New Orleans Saints, Washington Redskins and New England Patriots have their coach and/or general manager meet the media — with an awful lot of relatively unknown assistant coaches and scouts not doing interviews and simply doing their jobs in Indianapolis. LaFleur used to be in that category. This time, he was front and center.

“It’s a little different. It’s something that I am going to embrace, but I think any time, for any of us, you have to sometimes get comfortable with the uncomfortable to grow,” said LaFleur.

One of LaFleur’s closest friends in the fraternity is Sean McVay, who is the coach of the Los Angeles Rams, who made it to the Super Bowl. McVay is in his early 30s, and around the league, teams were looking for the next McVay. LaFleur was asked about his age on Wednesday.

“You guys know I’m older than what I might look, right? I’m 7 years older than Sean,” said LaFleur.

LaFleur has never been a head coach at any level. In 2017, he was part of McVay’s first staff with the Rams. In 2018, he was part of Mike Vrabel’s first staff with the Titans. In 2019, he has his own first staff with the Packers.

“This is my third year in a row that I’ve been in Year 1 of an organization, which isn’t something I want to brag about. Any time you come into first year, it really is about how cohesive you can get. Not only the coaching staff, but the players and everybody just moving in the same direction,” said LaFleur.