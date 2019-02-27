Milwaukee police officers help stranded driver on way to help his mom

MILWAUKEE — Going above and beyond to serve and protect, two officers with the Milwaukee Police Department are being praised for helping a stranded driver in his time of need.

The man says he was driving to go help his mom who was stuck in an alley in ice. On the way there, the man ran out of gas near 20th and Keefe.

“Now I’m stuck in the middle of traffic with a cop truck behind me,” the man said.

The first squad that pulled up behind the man wasn’t able to help because they were called to an assignment. But shortly after they left, another squad pulled up.

The man said those officers radioed dispatch to take them off their call so they could help. The officers were able to drive the man back to his house to get a gas can, then to the gas station to fill it up, and then back to his vehicle near 20th and Keefe.

“I was extremely grateful,” the man said.

Thanking the officers for going above and beyond, the man gave them some pizza coupons for their kids to enjoy.

