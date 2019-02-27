North Shore Bank invites Sussex community to ‘Royal Baby Shower’ to support local families

MILWAUKEE -- As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare for the birth of their first child, North Shore Bank invites Wisconsin's Sussex Community to a "Royal Baby Shower" to support local families. Stephanie Moeller joins FOX6 WakeUp with some of the most needed items.

North Shore Bank will host a community "Royal Baby Shower" at the bank's Sussex branch on Friday, March 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Throughout the day (March 1), the community is invited to stop by North Shore Bank’s Sussex branch to experience the royal line-up of events. Play games and contests, learn about how to prepare for a growing family, and enjoy baby shower refreshments and decorations.

North Shore Bank will be coordinating a Royalty Look-A-Like Contest with Silly Willyz, the bank’s highlighted Business of the Month and a popular toy store. Guests can dress their children up like A Duke, Duchess, or a member of the Royal Family for a chance to win a gift card to the store.

For another chance to win, guests can enter the ‘Due Date Game’ by guessing the birth date and gender of the next royal baby. The celebration will continue with baby shower refreshments and an opportunity for the public to send the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a message of congratulations, offer tips, and more.

In addition, North Shore Bank lending expert Stephanie Glowinski Moeller (NMLS # 557218) will give answers to your mortgage lending questions in a “Rent vs. Buy” seminar at 1 p.m., which will give home-buying advice to growing families.

North Shore Bank is asking that all community members in attendance bring a baby shower gift to donate to Sussex Area Outreach Services, a non-profit organization that works to meet the immediate and long-term needs of individuals and families in the Hamilton School District by providing food, informational resources, client advocacy and general assistance. In particular, Sussex Area Outreach Services is asking for the following donations: diapers, pull ups, overnight diapers, wipes, baby food (stage one, two and three), baby oatmeal and rice cereal, Gerber graduates (biscuits, puffs and cookies), and toddler friendly foods and meals (please no formula).