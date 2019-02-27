× Racine police investigating death of infant, father arrested

RACINE — A father in Racine has been arrested after his baby died after becoming unresponsive.

Friday, Feb. 22 authorities were called to a home near Summit Avenue and Rapids Drive in Racine, for a report of a child not breathing.

The baby was transported to Children’s Hospital, where authorities discovered the infant had injuries that could be cause for them to stop breathing.

The baby’s father was arrested in connection to the case.

Racine police investigators are interested in any additional information from the public on this incident. If you know something, you’re asked to contact the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.