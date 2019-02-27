‘Rising above the tragedy:’ Daughter of slain Wisconsin detective creates video salute for father

WESTON — The daughter of a slain Wisconsin police detective has found a bit of solace in her grieving by creating a video tribute for her father.

Jason Weiland, 40, was a detective for the Everest Metro Police Department. He was killed during a string of shootings in March of 2017, that left three others dead and the suspect injured. Weiland is survived by his wife Kara and two daughters, Ella and Anna.

For a class project, 8-year-old Ella made a video about the tragedy.

“In a matter of seconds, my life and many others were changed forever,” Ella says in the video.

Unfortunately, Ella’s video didn’t win and it won’t be submitted for a national competition. According to a Facebook post from the Jackson Police Department, Ella was heartbroken about the video not moving on, which meant more people were not going to hear her father’s story.

“She was evidently more heartbroken about the fact more people were not going to hear her father’s story than she was about not winning,” the Facebook post said.



Although Ella’s video didn’t win, Jackson police say she’s still keeping a close watch of the “views” on YouTube.

Authorities are asking if you have a few minutes to spare, watch Ella’s video and learn about her dad, Det. Weiland.

“It would help an 8-year-old girl’s grieving process,” the post said.

Ella titled her video, “Be amazing: Rising above the tragedy of March 22, 2017” — watch it below: