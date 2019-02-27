Senior dogs get ‘married’ in animal shelter to help them be adopted together

AUGUSTA, Maine – We’ve all heard the little ditty ‘bout Jack and Diane – but these two don’t live in the heartland. They are, however, hoping to live together forever.

This Jack and Diane are two senior mixed-breed dogs at the Kennebec Valley Humane Society in Augusta, Maine who just got “married” so they can hopefully be adopted together.

The shelter tells ABC News that Jack is around 10 years old and Diane is around 7. They were found together as strays in a Maine cemetery a few months ago and act like “an old married couple” so the shelter made it official.

“The two were inseparable ever since they were found together as strays,” an employee told ABC.

The ceremony was complete with a red carpet, flowers and a “Just Married” sign. The two are still available for adoption.