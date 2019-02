Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX -- A crowd turned out for the funeral of a veteran who died with no known relatives.

Will Melvin Shegog died on Feb. 15 at the age of 59.

Shegog was an Air Force veteran who served in 1978 and 1979.

The "Dignity Memorial Program," which helps provide funerals for homeless veterans invited the public to attend.

Shegog was laid to rest in the National Memorial Ceremony of Arizona.