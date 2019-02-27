The medical condition some police officers aren’t trained to handle

Posted 10:00 pm, February 27, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Officers train for lots of situations, but not always for this. The medical condition at the center of it all. Amanda St. Hilaire investigates, Sunday on FOX6 News at 9.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.