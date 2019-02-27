Wisconsin QB Alex Hornibrook is leaving the Badgers: ‘We wish him the best of luck’

Posted 3:46 pm, February 27, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: Quarterback Alex Hornibrook #12 of the Wisconsin Badgers looks to pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

MADISON — The Wisconsin Badgers football team announced on Wednesday, Feb. 27 that quarterback Alex Hornibrook has elected to leave the team.

Head coach Paul Chryst issued the following statement on this matter:

“Alex informed us of his decision to leave the team earlier today. He contributed to a lot of our recent success and we want to thank him for all he did for our program. We wish him the best of luck.”

Hornibrook went 26-6 in three seasons as a starting quarterback for the Badgers, including a 20-4 record in Big Ten games. His .813 winning percentage is the best of any quarterback in program history. He started nine games as a junior last season, throwing for 1,532 yards and 13 touchdowns. He ranks in a tie for third all-time at Wisconsin in touchdown passes (47), fourth in completion percentage (60.5%) and fifth in passing yards (5,438).

The Badgers open spring practice March 26.

