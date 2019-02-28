A guide to some of the most fun, educational and unique summer camps in the area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's hard to think about summer when it's snowing -- but if you have kids -- you should be. Now is the time to sign them up for summer camps. Calie Herbst with Miltown Moms joins Real Milwaukee to help us see what's out there.

Miltown Moms has put out a 2019 Summer Camp Guide. These days there are so many summer camp options out there -- and the guide can help you narrow down which one is best for your child. You can search by location or category -- like art, STEM, sports, day camp and many more.