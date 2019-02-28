× City leaders OK resolution which explores idea of creating industrial hemp production facility

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council approved this week new legislation allowing the city to explore the possibility of creating an industrial hemp production facility at the Century City development near 35th and Capitol. The resolution passed on Tuesday, Feb. 26.

According to a news release by Alderman Khalif Rainey, the resolution “directs the Department of City Development to study the feasibility of creating an industrial hemp production facility at the Century City development and to report the findings of this study to the Common Council within 90 days.”

The release goes on to say the Century City development may have soil ideal for growing industrial hemp or the infrastructure to support hydroponic farming practices.

Alderman Rainey issued the following statement on this matter:

” Wisconsin exceeding expectations with the hemp crop in 2018 and with the state anticipated being one of the top producers of hemp within the next 10 years I want the City of Milwaukee and its people to be poised to benefit from this emerging market.”