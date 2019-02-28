‘Empty Bowls’ event at McKinley Elementary School fights hunger in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA — Students from McKinley Elementary School have been hard at work helping to feed the hungry.

The “Empty Bowls” fundraiser was put on by third, fourth and fifth-graders.

First, they created beautiful clay bowls in art class.

Thursday night, Feb. 28 they sold the bowls empty for $5.

PHOTO GALLERY

The empty bowls serve as a reminder of all the people around the world who are without food.

Guests then purchases soup in their new bowls for an additional $3.

“I think a big part of public education should also be giving back to your community and helping and supporting the people that live around you,” said Jenny Leigh, art teacher.

The children made 188 bowls to prepare for the event. All the money raised went to the Tosa Food Pantry.