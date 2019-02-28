Former Franklin volunteer bowling coach accused of sexually assaulting teen boy pleads not guilty

FRANKLIN — A Franklin High School bowling coach accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student pleaded not guilty Thursday, Feb. 28.

Zachary Drabek, 19, waived his preliminary hearing and was bound over for trial. A scheduling conference was set for March 19.

Drabek faces one count of second degree sexual assault of a child and one count of stalking, victim is under 18 years of age.

At the time of the incident, Drabek was a volunteer coach for the district. He was removed from that post after being charged for alleged inappropriate behavior with a minor.

Prosecutors said Drabek assaulted the boy on New Year’s Eve 2018 at the teenager’s Franklin home.

According to a criminal complaint, Drabek and the teen knew each other before, with Drabek buying the boy video games, candy gift cards and a knife.

After the alleged assault, prosecutors said the boy blocked Drabek on social media, but police said the Franklin man kept trying to get in touch with the teen.

Drabek made his initial appearance in court on Feb. 22. Cash bond was sent at $5,000.

