Heart-healthy lifestyle: Check out this recipe for roasted sun-dried tomato beef tri-tips

MILWAUKEE -- A heart-healthy lifestyle is easier than you think. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a new lean beef recipe.

Roasted Sun-Dried Tomato Beef Tri-Tip with Peppers and Sweet Potatoes

Ingredients

1 beef Tri-tip Roast (1 1/2 - 2 pounds)

1/2 cup Italian dressing

1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes

1/4 cup water

1 1/2 pounds sweet potatoes, cut into 2" pieces

2 red bell pepper, cut into 2" pieces

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon salt

Optional

1 Tablespoon fresh parsley

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425°F. Place Italian dressing, tomatoes and water in blender or food processor container. Cover; process until smooth. Divide mixture evenly into thirds; reserve 2/3 tomato mixture.

Combine potatoes and peppers and 1/3 tomato mixture in large bowl; toss to coat. Place on rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment. Set aside.

Spread 1/3 tomato mixture evenly onto all surfaces of beef roast. Place roast on vegetables. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 425°F oven 30 to 40 minutes for medium rare; 40 - 50 minutes for medium doneness.

Remove roast when instant-read thermometer registers 135° for medium rare; 150° for medium. Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 20 - 25 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium) Meanwhile, increase oven temperature to 475°F. Stir vegetables and return to oven for 15 - 20 minutes or until desired doneness.

Carve roast across the grain into slices. Serve with vegetables. Coat all with remaining sauce. Sprinkle with parmesan. Sprinkle with parsley, if desired.