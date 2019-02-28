‘I really enjoy this process:’ NFL Scouting Combine has an almost festival, convention feel

INDIANAPOLIS — The annual NFL Scouting Combine is about more than just evaluating athletes physically and mentally.

There is an awful a lot of football infrastructure in place at what is basically the NFL’s offseason convention — with scouts, coaches, general managers and player personnel together in Indianapolis, along with draft prospects.

“I think just to try to get a feel for what is coming out in the draft, and try to learn these players as best we can, and for our position coaches to learn these guys as well,” said Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Green Bay Packers.

“It’s fun to be here. You know what else, it is the 2019 season, we had 100 years of football, we in the state of Ohio we pride ourselves on football,” said John Dorsey, GM of the Cleveland Browns.

“I’ve been doing it for so long that I don’t look at it really as pressure. I really enjoy this process and the draft as well, but I really enjoy getting to know the players and seeing how they can help us,” said Brian Gutekunst, GM of the Green Bay Packers.