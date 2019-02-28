× Looking for work? Hiring event to be held at Miller Park on Tuesday, March 5

MILWAUKEE — Looking for work this spring, summer and fall? Delaware North Sportservice, the food and beverage partner of the Milwaukee Brewers, will host a hiring event at Miller Park on Tuesday, March 5th. The event is being held from 5 p.m. through 7 p.m.

Qualified applicants will receive job offers immediately at hiring events, and positions are filling fast. Employment opportunities include concessions, club level staff, culinary, food and beverage, vending, catering, supervisors, bartenders, wait staff, and warehouse personnel.

Delaware North Sportservice is dedicated to hiring a diverse and inclusive workforce. Applicants must be available to work evenings and weekends – all positions are event-driven. Successful candidates will receive paid training, uniforms, and free meals.

Applicants should visit baseballmke.com to apply prior to the event. Then, on the day of the event, enter through the northeast Hot Corner entrance (at TGI Friday’s Front Row Door)