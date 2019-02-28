New products: Exclusive look at International Home and Housewares Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The International Home and Housewares Show is happening in Chicago this weekend, but you're not invited. So, we have the gift and gadget guy, David Viggiano, here with an exclusive look at some of the hottest new products that will be at the show.

NUCU Baking Pans

They`re 100% aluminum, gold, nonstick coated pans provide that provide exceptional durability AND they`re made in Wisconsin! 100% aluminum distributes heat evenly for consistent baking and the nonstick, gold color helps prevent over-browning.

Prices range from $30-$40, Available at select specialty stores and at NUCU.com

Turbo Pot

*Note: these pots are made for gas stovetop cooking

Prices range from $40-$80, Available on Amazon or Turbopot.com

Melitta Artisan Porcelain Pour-Over Coffeemaker

What's old is new again.

Prices range from $15-$50, Available at most retail outlets and online (Melitta.com)

Cuisinart Air Fryer (AFR 25)

Though compact, it has a large capacity (up to 2.5 lbs. of food) and is simple to use: just one turn of the knob to set time and another turn to set temperature

Uses 98%-100% less oil than a deep fryer

Price: $100, Just launched! Available at Kohl`s (soon will be more widely available) (Cusinart.com)

ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 930

Price: MSRP is $650 (but you can find it online at discounted prices - $50 to $100 less), Available at most major retailers (Ecovacs.com)

Bartesian Cocktail Maker

All you need to do is put the pod in the Bartesian, choose a strength: light, regular or double...there is even a 'mocktail' for an alcohol-free choice (that kids will love!) press a button, and the cocktails are ready in seconds! And don`t worry that you`ll mix a flavor with the wrong liquor. There is a barcode on the pod that lets the Bartesian know which alcohol goes with that pod.

Price: $299.00, Available only for pre-order right now at Bartesian.com. Will be released later in March