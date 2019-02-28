NFL Scouting Combine: Green Bay Packers check out former Badgers to beef up O-line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- NFL football teams are always looking for good offensive lineman. It seems like the Wisconsin Badgers always put some good offensive lineman out to the pros. Three of them were on hand this year at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"It's awesome having those guys around. If I have questions or if they have questions, it just makes the whole process more comfortable," said Beau Benzschawel, former Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman.

Michael Deiter, Beau Benzschawel and David Edwards all ready to go to the next level. Edwards was originally a quarterback -- thinks he still could be.

"I think so. If you need me to throw the ball, I think I could," said Edwards. "The joke at Wisconsin was if it was 3rd and one on the two yard line, just put me back there with the knee braces and I will get it for them."

It was actually way back in high school that Edwards was a quarterback. He said just wanted to get to the combine at any position. Now he and a couple of his Badger linemates are there.