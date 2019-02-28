× Packers coaches have an eye out for athletes with ‘special teams’ qualities

INDIANAPOLIS — New packers special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga is on the lookout in Indianapolis. Special teams players can be found here. And the Green Bay Packers need some.

“I hope I get to do that at the next level. I think special teams is a fun thing to play. I love special teams,” said Travis Homer, former Miami Hurricanes running back.

“I mean it’s a job, you just do what you have to do to help the team win,” said Justice Hill, former Oklahoma State running back. “That’s all I’m about — just winning. And if I just have to play special teams, if I have to get 30 carries a game, I don’t care as long as we win the game.”

“I saw it last year in Tennessee with Craig Aukerman,” said Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur. “I thought he did an unbelievable job — and it really is the reason why we won a couple of games.”

Coach LaFleur has been consistent in his messaging since he got the job. There’s three phases to a football team — he is not going to de-emphasize special teams.