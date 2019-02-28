× Plow driver crashed into parked vehicle buried in snow, found woman alive inside

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A vehicle was buried under so much snow, a plow driver didn’t even see it until he hit it from behind while plowing the street.

The vehicle was parked illegally, so he called police to have it towed.

When officers arrived, he helped them dig the vehicle out of the snow. That’s when a woman stuck her hand out of the window. The 48-year-old woman said she’d been trapped for 4 or 5 hours, but officials said they believe it was probably longer than that.

She walked away from the scene unharmed.

City leaders said the woman could’ve died had the plow driver not found her in time.

They issued a warning against illegal parking, which they said is one of the biggest safety issues the city faces.