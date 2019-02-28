Police: Homeowner shot attempted burglar trying to enter through attached garage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting and attempted burglary that happened around 4 a.m. Thursday morning, Feb. 28.

According to officials, the shooting was in the 2000 block of Martin Avenue, and one man was shot when he reportedly was attempting to enter a home through an attached garage.

Officials added that the homeowner gave commands to the suspect to leave, and when the commands were refused, the homeowner fired his weapon at the suspect, who sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital after first responders arrived.

The Chesapeake Police Department was investigating.