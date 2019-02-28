CORAL GABLES, FL - JULY 28: Lily Connor, 8, looks over a copy of Dr. Seuss' never-before-published book, 'What Pet Should I Get?' on the day it is released for sale at the Books and Books store on July 28, 2015 in Coral Gables, United States. The manuscript by the author Theodor Geisel is reported to have been written in the 1950s or 1960s and stashed away in his office until his widow found it in 2013. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Posthumous Dr. Seuss book coming Sept. 3
NEW YORK — There is no muse like Dr. Seuss.
An unfinished manuscript by the late children’s author is the basis for “Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum,” coming Sept. 3. Random House Children’s Books announced Thursday that illustrator Andrew Joyner completed the text, which has a look “both subtly Seussian and wholly his own.” The book features horse artwork by Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock among others and will include cameos from such Seuss favorites as the Grinch and the Cat in the Hat.
Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodore Geisel, died in 1991. A posthumous release in 2015, “What Pet Should I Get,” was a best-seller.
Joyner’s previous credits include “Too Many Elephants in This House” and “The Swap.”