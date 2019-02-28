× Racine police issue warning after 3 attempted child enticement complaints in 2 days

RACINE — Racine police on Thursday, Feb. 28 alerted the public to three attempted child enticement complaints in 2 days.

Police said in each incident, a man attempted to talk to students as they were walking to school.

The man was described as black, between the ages of 25 and 35, with an average to thin build and a medium to a light complexion, with short hair and a full beard. The vehicle was described as an older, beat up, four-door sedan, black in color with some rust. The rear license plate may be hanging loose or crooked. The vehicle also may appear gray due to dirt or road salt.

On Tuesday morning, Feb. 26, police said a student was walking through the old Pick ‘n Save parking lot on Rapids Drive when the suspect questioned her about her name and age. The student then ran into the school.

A short time later, the suspect approached a student walking to school on Albert Street near Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. The suspect asked her age. When the student got on her cellphone, the suspect drove out of the area.

On Wednesday morning, Feb. 27, the suspect approached a student in the area of 12th Street and Harbridge Avenue and asked to drive her to school. When the student met up with other students, the suspect drove out of the area.

Police said parents should talk to their children and educate them on the dangers of talking to strangers. Anyone who has seen this vehicle or may know the suspect is urged to call police.