Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- No matter what your fitness goals are, RunFit MKE provides one-on-one exercise training. That's where Kasey spent the morning, working up a sweat!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About RunFit MKE (website)

RunFit MKE is a fitness training and nutrition coaching practice inspired by runners, but designed for anyone who wants to get their body running fit. Whether you are lacing up your shoes for a run on the trails or to run errands around town, your journey will be far more successful if your body is agile, flexible, strong and balanced. With RunFit MKE you'll put your best foot forward on race day, and every day.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether your goal is to lose fat, gain lean muscle, or improve performance during activity, RunFit provides one-on-one sport and exercise nutritional coaching tailored to you. We coach clients on the research-driven, habit-based methods of Precision Nutrition, and work with them to incorporate nutritional practices that will serve them for life.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video