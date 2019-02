KENOSHA COUNTY — Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department asked that you keep an eye out for a wanted inmate who walked away from his job assignment.

Sheriff’s officials said Brandon Smith did not return to jail after leaving his work assignment in Kenosha.

He is wanted for escape, and is known to have ties to the Milwaukee area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to please contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100.