‘Some telling signs:’ Packers watch for those signs among prospects at NFL Scouting Combine

INDIANAPOLIS -- There is a new crop of prospects every year at the NFL Scouting Combine. But a team like the Packers still goes with what it knows.

Brian Gutekunst, the general manager is a product of the Ted Thompson, Ron Wolf school. So the Packers put a lot emphasis on the opportunity to interview these prospects during the time here at Indy.")

"I tried to put a personality with the player, that's important. We'll always have," Gutekunst said. "Each individual player will have questions that we need to answer and try to basically answer every question that we need to answer. Ted used to have a great saying, 'Let's know what we know and let's know what we don't know.' And I think that is really important to be honest with yourself through that process."

"Certainly it is truly hard to get a great feel for somebody in a matter of 15 minutes," said Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur. "But I think there are some telling signs that you can get as you are talking to these prospects."