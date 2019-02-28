× Special offer: Calling all refs, the Milwaukee Admirals say they have your backs!

MILWAUKEE — Fans and coaches think every call referees make is wrong — and everyone feels that they could do it better. Well, the Milwaukee Admirals say they have the backs of all hard-working referees. To prove it, they are extending quite the offer.

On Tuesday, March 5, when the Admirals take on the Texas Stars at Panther Arena, the team will be hosting Referee Appreciation Night!

All certified referees, umpires, linesmen, etc. can receive a free ticket to the game. The Admirals will also be honoring them during a break in the action.

All referee tickets must be purchased in person with proof of certification either via their license in hand or on their phone and present it at the Admirals Ticket Office (510 W. Kilbourn Ave.) or at the UWM Panther Arena Box Office Window.

Doors open for the game at 6 p.m. and puck drop will be at 7 p.m.