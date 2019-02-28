Star Brookfield Central HS basketball player arrested, investigated for drug dealing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD -- A star basketball player with a promising future may soon find himself in a court of a different kind.

The 18-year-old Brookfield Central High School student was recently arrested and taken to the Waukesha County Jail, where he was released after only one day. FOX6 News is not identifying him because formal charges have not been filed.

The investigation started during the middle of basketball season. According to court records and search warrants, authorities used a confidential informant in January and February to purchase drugs from the athlete. Records say marijuana was purchased for $100 at a Panera Bread restaurant. On another date, four THC vape cartridges were purchased for $190 at a gas station near the Shoppes at Brookfield Commons. Finally, ten THC vape cartridges were purchased for $420, also at Panera Bread.

The teen suspect is identified in the warrant as the dealer.

Documents also say authorities were told by more than one informant that the teen suspect drives to Milwaukee County to purchase drugs -- and then drives back to deal them out of his own home. Authorities were informed of "thousands of dollars and drugs hidden in the house."

A search of the athlete's Brookfield home uncovered marijuana paraphernalia, marijuana wax and an iPhone. All items were taken into evidence.

Again, FOX6 News has confirmed the teen is off the team at this time. School officials did not wish to make a statement on the investigation.