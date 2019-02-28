Teen in handcuffs makes bold escape and it’s all caught on camera

Posted 6:14 pm, February 28, 2019, by , Updated at 06:16PM, February 28, 2019

ROCK COUNTY -- A bold escape was caught on camera at the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

The 17-year-old was put into an interrogation room in October -- and as soon as the deputy walked away, the teen made his move.

Still handcuffed, he opened the window and jumped out. The teen fell at least 12 feet before bolting across the parking lot.

The teen was rearrested later that day -- and he is now charged with two felonies.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says they have since installed metal grates on the windows.

